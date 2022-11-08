Incumbents Rule City Elections in Moorhead, Sales Tax Vote Headed for a Win

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two city council races were called around 10pm Tuesday.

In Ward 1, Ryan Nelson defeated challenger Siham Amedy by a vote of 1,903-1,226.

Council Member Shelly Dahlquist didn’t run for reelection.

In Ward 2, Heather Nesemeier keeps her seat on the council be defeating Eileen Johnson. The vote was 2,117-1,192.

The Ward 3 race, with 2 of 3 precincts reporting, has incumbent Deborah White leading Dr. Rick Melbye with 1,435-743 votes.

Chuck Hendrickson ran unopposed in Ward 4.

And in the race for mayor, Shelly Carlson had a healthy lead over challenger Kevin Nese Shores with 12 of 13 precincts reporting.

Carlson had 9,698 to Shores’ 1,949.

With 64% of the vote with 12 of 13 precincts in, the Moorhead 1/2 cent sales tax vote was winning.

The money would be used to fund a new community center and public library in downtown Moorhead.