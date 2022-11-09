Democratic Trifecta In Minnesota After Tuesday’s Election

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota Democrats will have full control of the state legislature following Tuesday’s election.

It’s the first time in a decade and second time in a century.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded this morning that his party had lost its majority to Democrats.

That followed a concession earlier from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt.

Late Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz defeated Scott Jensen in the race for Minnesota governor, earning a second term leading the state.

In his concession speech, Jensen said “we didn’t have a red wave. It was a blue wave.”

The wins put Democrats in full control of state government for the first time since 2014.

“I think the stalemate and the gridlock we are seeing at the national level, people want leadership and Minnesota is different,” said State Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, the current Minority Leader.

“This is a place where people are measured. They gave us a trifecta with wider margins back in 2012, this one’s slimmer. That tells us we need to be tempered, but it also tells us they want us to work together.”

The current split control legislature adjourned the last session without agreeing on how to use most of a $9 billion budget surplus.