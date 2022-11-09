Legendary Singer Judy Collins Coming to Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — She has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and this February you can see Judy Collins in person in Fargo.

Collins will bring her “Winter Stories + Hits” tour to Fargo Theatre on Sunday, February 12.

She’ll be joined by Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line.

She is in her seventh decade as a singer and songwriter and still touring at 83.

Tickets will run you $49.50 plus fees.

They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.