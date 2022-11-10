DoorDash Suspends Operations In Some Towns Due To Winter Storm

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — DoorDash has suspended operations in some areas after activating its Severe Weather Protocol.

They stopped service in Bismarck, Jamestown and Valley City around 1 Thursday afternoon due to the dangerous weather.

The company says the changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers.

They are also monitoring the storm and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

Right now, DoorDash is aiming to resume service around noon on Friday in the affected areas.