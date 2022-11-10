Fargo Public Works advise public not to travel amidst icy conditions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Icy driving conditions is another reminder winter weather is here featuring freezing rain and sleet.

In the Fargo-Moorhead area, not much snow fell this afternoon.

But roads are wet and slick and will become very icy as the temperature drops.

Fargo Public Works are making sure roads are safe and advise people not to travel unless you absolutely have to.

“The big thing now is keeping an eye on the roads; we’re teetering on that temperature where the roads could freeze up and the water could turn to ice rather quickly. We just ask that people pay attention to the roadway and the conditions. Take your time, slow down and we’ll keep monitoring this storm as it moves through,” says Paul Fiechtner, the Service Manager at Fargo Public Works.

Fiechtner says crews prepared for the storm by scouting the streets late Wednesday night.

“We’ve had employees out. Just kind of patrolling the roads making sure things aren’t slippery and definitely having equipment ready when we do need salt and things down to correct the roadways. Kind of a tricky time of year, especially with the rain and stuff,” Fiechtner said.

Lieutenant Troy Hischer, the Northeast Commander at North Dakota Highway Patrol says snow has hit Grand Forks harder than Fargo, but drivers are doing well staying aware of the outside conditions.

“People should use caution. I would advise not traveling after dark tonight here in the northern valley. It’s not going to be pleasant, and it’s supposed to pick up. We already have a lot of snow, two to four inches on our roadways with wheel tracks and slush. It’s not going to be decent driving conditions in the nighttime hours here,” Hischer said.

If you have to travel, make sure you leave early, slow down, have a winter preparedness kit in your car and always keep your phone charged.