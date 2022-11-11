Events honor Veterans’ Day & the soldiers who didn’t come home

FARGO & WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The country thanks those who served for what they did for us to make sure we can be free.

While thanking veterans at Fargo Air Museum, speakers discuss the difficulties of service. Many veterans who come home from overseas take their own lives.

“According to the publication Task and Service, the Army specifically saw its highest rate of suicide in 2021 since 1938 coming in over 36 suicide deaths per 100,000 soldiers,” Green Beret and Vietnam Veteran Joe Wallevand said.

The V.A. reports suicides among veterans has decreased for the second year in a row.

“Frank Clark, a former Navy SEAL and Co-Chair of the Warrior Called Initiative comments ‘Whatever the root causes, suicide in the ranks is particularly tragic because it is the opposite of what the military is supposed to be about,” Wallevand said.

Also remembered are those who were captured and service members who never returned home.

“The table before you is reserved to honor missing loved ones, our comrades, our brothers and sisters. The table is small. Set for one symbolizing the fragility of one prisoner alone against his or her captors. A single red rose in the vase signifies the blood we shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of America.”

Too many soldiers have been taken by the enemy or not been able to be found.

Many use Veterans Day to give back including a stew feed at the West Fargo VFW.

“Get camaraderie with the veterans and families and stuff like that and the community support. We do a lot of things for the community and for veterans as well,” Retired Air Force MSgt. and West Fargo VFW Commander Scott Kaufman said.

Events like these have raised money for the POW/MIA Plaza and the veterans home in Lisbon.