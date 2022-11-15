Frost Fire Park Winter Season Canceled Due To Equipment Issues

WALHALLA, N.D. (KVRR) — There will be no skiing and snowboarding this winter season at Frost Fire Park near Walhalla.

The Board of the Pembina Gorge Foundation, which runs the park, made the decision due to major malfunctions with the current snowmaking system.

“Snow making is expensive and labor intensive and despite recent attempts to repair electrical, pump and water lines, we ultimately had to make the decision to discontinue this winter season,” said Jeff Mostad, president of the board.

But there is good news.

The park is now reviewing bids for new snow making infrastructure that will be installed in the spring.

The board says the funding is in order thanks in part to federal and state grants.

Frost Fire Park is expected to reopen for skiing and snowboarding for the 2023-2024 season.