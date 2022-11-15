Minnesota Offers 4 More Free COVID-19 At Home Tests

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesotans can now get four more free COVID-19 at-home rapid tests.

The state is making them available before the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

They can be ordered online at mn.gov/covid19.

Food banks, local public health agencies and other community health groups may also have free tests available.

You can walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free COVID-19 Community Testing sites.

It is important to get tested if you have symptoms or had close contact with someone who has COVID-19.