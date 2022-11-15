No Foul Play Suspected After Man Found Dead in Ditch Near Northwood, ND

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A rural mail carrier finds the body of a man in a ditch near Northwood, North Dakota.

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area late Monday morning and identified the body as 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad.

He lived in a nearby home.

Deputies believe Thingelstad walked away from his home in the early morning hours and became disoriented before succumbing to freezing temperatures.

No foul play is suspected.