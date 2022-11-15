Olafson Claims Nearly 300 Mailers Didn’t Get Delivered on Time in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota Senate says hundreds of mailers were were not delivered until two days after the election.

Republican Curtis Olafson lost his bid for Fargo’s new District 10 senate seat by 38 votes.

He says the nearly 300 targeted mailers could have been the difference in the election.

Olafson says the mailers were delivered to the downtown post office on October 29 but didn’t arrive at the Prairiewood office to be delivered until November 10.

The branch manager told him they would investigate.

Olafson previously served as senator in the old District 10 in Pembina and Cavalier counties from 2006-2012.