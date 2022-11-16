Man In Mental Crisis Arrested After Crashing Into Mall And Clinic in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is jailed and facing a number of charges after crashing into the Sanford Walk-in Clinic in Bemidji before crashing into the front entrance of Paul Bunyan Mall.

Police say Damian Smith called dispatch Tuesday afternoon saying he was having a mental health breakdown.

They began to pursue Smith after the crash at Sanford and his vehicle ran over stop-stix but he kept going at speeds nearing 50 miles per hour.

At the entrance to the mall, Smith hit another vehicle then rammed into the main entrance doors of the mall.

He was taken to Sanford for a mental health evaluation before being booked into Beltrami County Jail on numerous charges including fleeing, damaging property and reckless driving.