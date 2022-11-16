Shanley’s Rostberg Named MaxPreps North Dakota Player of the Year

Fresh Off a State Championship, the Deacons Add One More Award

FARGO– The Shanley deacons took the FargoDome by storm last Friday night in their 48-7 state championship victory over the Bismarck Century Patriots.. Wednesday the Deacons add one more accolade to close out their football year. Senior quarterback, Michael Rostberg has been named the 2022 MaxPreps North Dakota Player of the Year. The St. Thomas commit led the Deacons to a Division 11AA state title and finished his senior season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 34 TDs. Rostberg passed for four touchdowns in the Dakota Bowl and ran for two more. Head coach, Troy Mattern spoke about the senior QB before Dakota Bowl and had nothing but good things to say about him.

“Everything starts with your quarterback. I don’t think it matters what level you’re at.. NFL, college, high school.. it’s the same thing. Our whole offense has truly went through him. You know he’s approaching 3,000 yards passing the football which in high school football, especially in North Dakota is remarkable and he’s just been a good leader of the team and distributes the ball well to the open guy you know he hasn’t had to force a lot of the issue but yeah he’s having a great season. Hopefully he’s got one more game in him and we believe he does and we’re excited for the opportunity for him to showcase his talent on the big stage of North Dakota,” said Mattern.