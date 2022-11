Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job

FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job.

Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values.

He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023.

King’s last day will be December 31.

In last week’s election, he received just 20% of the vote in the head-to-head race against Jahner for sheriff.