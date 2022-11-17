Fargo Parks wants input on improvements for Yunker Farm Park

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Parks looks for your input for new features at Yunker Farm Park.

Norris Design shared what options they have to revamp it. Plans include expanding the botanical gardens, adding a Japanese garden and revamping Yunker Farmhouse for more educational opportunities. There are 20 acres of open space at the park.

Fargo Parks isn’t the only organization with a say on redevelopment plans.

“They have to be reviewed by the National Park Service. They have certain criteria that what is developed there has to provide a use that is beneficial to the entire public,” Norris Design Project Manager Bill Mahar said.

Click here to share your input on the Yunker Farm Park master plan.