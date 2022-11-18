LIVE: Medical, Aesthetic Uses For Botox

Botox is not just for wrinkles, according to local experts in the cosmetic procedure

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Botox. It’s not just for wrinkles, according to local experts in the cosmetic procedure.

National Botox Day was this week. Chapter Aesthetic Studios in Fargo and Grand Forks says Botox has a variety of health and wellness uses.

It can be used to help loosen tight jaw muscles and reduce migrane headaches.

Botox is also famous for getting rid of wrinkles. The effect lasts three to four months on average.

But experts say you can use it even before wrinkles start forming.

Aesthetic Nurse Specialist RN Brooke Dukart says, “Everybody’s different in their muscle movements, and it is for everyone, like men, women, anybody. And it’s preventative, so as we get older we look our best. We look refreshed. We look good.”

Chapter Aesthetic Studios is offering a deal for National Botox Day where new customers can get half off their first treatment through the end of the month.