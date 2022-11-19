2 dead in north Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway.

A neighbor says he woke up to arguments and screaming.

He was not sure if it was two men or a man and a woman and that the argument led to three gunshots.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact Fargo Police.