Fargo family displaced by fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning.

Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.

When firefighters arrived, they could see what Ness called ‘heavy fire conditions from the second floor of the twin home.

The first crew was able to get the fire knocked down within about 10 minutes.

Ness said all of the family members, which included several children, were able to get out safely.

According to Ness, the fire is considered accidental at this time and was contained to the bedroom, and the other half of the twin home was not affected. He did not have a damage estimate.

The fire is under investigation.