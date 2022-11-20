Concordia College surpasses goal on Giving Day

The college's Giving Day was held Thursday, November 17

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Concordia College had a record-breaking year during its Giving Day.

The goal was to raise $500,000.

But through about 1,400 donors, more than $550,000 was raised in total gifts on Thursday.

One hundred percent of that money goes to student scholarships.

Nearly every Concordia student receives financial aid through scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study.

The director of Annual Giving and Engagement for the college, Katherine Halvorson, says “Thank you to the Cobber community. It is powerful and inspiring when we unite for a common goal. Together, we are helping ensure a Concordia education is possible for every student.”