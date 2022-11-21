Fans excited to cheer on Team USA in the World Cup

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Bison aren’t the only football team getting recognition in Fargo.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is looking for its first World Cup Championship in Qatar.

Sickies Garage on 45th Street held a watch party for Team USA’s game against Wales. Fans cheered with their red, white and blue on and felt their emotions run wild with every shot and save. The bar and restaurant is offering $1 off Busch Light pints during World Cup games.

You can watch them at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM weekdays this week and 9:00 am and 1:00 pm next week on KVRR.

Team USA’s next game is Friday at 1:00 PM against England.

If you couldn’t watch the game against Wales, click here to see a replay in 4k on Tubi.