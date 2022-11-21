Former Devils Lake & Ramsey County Commissioner Joe Belford dies at 84

Joe Belford

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A former Devils Lake City Commissioner who also later served for several years on the Ramsey County Commission has died.

Joseph “Joe” Belford died last Thursday at the age of 84.

As the level of Devils Lake rose, Belford was at the forefront of the flood fight in the lake region. He also served for several years as the downstream acceptance coordinator for the s Devils Lake outlets.

Belford’s funeral mass will be Monday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake.