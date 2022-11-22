Medical experts advise caution when handling knives this Thanksgiving

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health says believe it or not, every year they have to treat patients with hand injuries due to turkey carving.

A hand surgeon says make sure you have a good grip on your knife when cutting up your turkey this Thanksgiving, as injuries can be life-altering.

“Sometimes, people will get their fingertips cut. So, needing an amputation shortening of the finger to get the wound closed properly. I tell patients that it’s hard to get full recovery if you had a flexor tendon injury or a nerve injury. Sometimes, the nerve doesn’t fully recover and it’s hard to get that sensation back,” said Sanford Health Hand Surgeon Dr. David Bailey.

If you do cut yourself, wash your hands with warm, soapy water and put pressure on the wound for five to 10 minutes with a dry towel.

If you’re still bleeding, go to the nearest emergency room.