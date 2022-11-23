Suspects in Chase Tied To Construction Trailer Burglary South of Horace

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fargo man is arrested and a juvenile hurt after trying to outrun a Cass County deputy early this morning and crashing.

The deputy tried to stop 20-year-old Logan Glaser for speeding near I-29 and County Road 14 around 3 a.m.

He killed his lights and took off but crashed at the intersection of County Roads 14 and 81.

Glaser and his 16-year-old male passenger both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Glaser was arrested for fleeing and aggravated reckless endangerment.

Authorities believe both males are tied to the burglary of a construction trailer south of Horace right before the pursuit and crash.

Additional charges are pending.