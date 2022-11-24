West Fargo church feeds F-M community for 43rd annual Thanksgiving celebration

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Fargo hosts its annual Turkey Dinner to feed the community for the 43rd year featuring the holiday classics.

Last year, the room was not as packed due to social distancing guidelines so volunteers are calling this the first real year back.

“It’s the first year after COVID. People are getting out and getting into the community again. Look at the crowd that’s in here. This is what it’s about. There are people in here who came in by themselves and are now having a family meal with people they didn’t meet til today,” said Kitchen Supervisor Steve Perreault.

Volunteers say they fed close to a thousand mouths with 86 roasted turkeys.

They also say today has always been one they look forward to.

“My family didn’t understand why I always wanted to come to church to volunteer. I said, ‘No. To me, Thanksgiving is way better than the Fall Dinner. You’re out to serve the community and not just the church,'” said Alice Pritchard, a volunteer at the church.

“I am grateful to be able to do this and help people and get to know and meet more people,” said Julie Yourczek, a volunteer at the church.’

Perreault says they also sent 120 meals to Churches United for the Homeless in Moorhead.