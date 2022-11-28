$2 Million In Illegal Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Pills Seized in Roberts County

Roberts County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

ROBERTS CO., S.D. (KVRR) — A Roberts County deputy makes the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history.

All of these drugs were confiscated during a traffic stop on Saturday by the deputy and a Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police officer.

The estimated street value is $2 million.

The seizure includes more than 16 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl laced pills.

Three-point-four pounds of fentanyl powder and approximately 53,000 counterfeit pills laced with the deadly drug.

Two people were arrested and identities are being withheld as the federal investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s office.