Fargo crash involving school bus sends two to hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 8:45 this morning on 25th St. S. at 36th Ave. in Fargo, in front of Hope Lutheran Church.

State Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a Fargo Schools bus rear ended an SUV at the intersection. That SUV then hit a second SUV before turning over onto its roof in the northbound lanes, sustaining significant damage. The bus and second SUV both ended up on the east curb nearly a block apart from each other. Both had front, drivers-side damage.

The school bus did not have any passengers on it at the time. The condition of the occupants of the vehicles is not known, but Niewind says two people were transported for injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.