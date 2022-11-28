Man Arrested for DWI After Trying To Drive Around Parade Barricades in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is arrested for drunk driving after trying to drive around barricades for the “Night We Light Parade” in Bemidji on Friday night.

Police say 26-year-old Fisher Jambor of Bemidji realized he couldn’t go around the barricades and attempted to back away.

That is when he almost hit several people and collided with two parked vehicles.

Several witnesses held Jambor in place until officers arrived.

He was then put through field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWI.

Jambor was booked into the Beltrami County Jail.