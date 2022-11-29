Red Lake Man Who Killed Cousin With Metal Cabinet Sentenced to Prison

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — A Red Lake man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2020 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

38-year-old Ralph Cloud Jr. pleaded guilty back in July to killing his cousin, Allen Smith.

Court documents say Cloud was concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith.

He walked several miles to Smith’s home and beat him to death with a metal cabinet and its drawers.

Cloud was sentenced on one count of murder in the second degree.

The murder happened on September 12, 2020.