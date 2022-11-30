District 43 House Recount Finished, Outcome Remains the Same

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The votes have been recounted in the North Dakota District 43 House race and the outcome remains the same.

Incumbent Rep. Zachary Ista has defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by just four votes in the Grand Forks district.

Before the recount, Ista led by three votes.

Republican Eric Murphy was the top vote getter.

In a Twitter post, Ista said he had to wait 3 weeks and withstand an automatic recount, but he was happy to announce he was re-elected.

He wrote: “with just a four vote victory, never doubt that every vote matters!”