Hector International Airport Adds 363 More Economy Parking Spots

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re flying out of Hector International Airport in Fargo you now have another option for parking your vehicle.

An additional economy parking lot has been opened on the east side of the airport campus.

It more than doubles the airport’s economy parking capacity and should ease congestion.

The new lot has 363 spots, 40 more than the other lot.

Rates for the credit card-only economy parking lots are $2 for every 30 minutes or $9 per day.

You can also reserve a parking spot online by visiting fargoairport.com.