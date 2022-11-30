NDSU And Sisseton Wahpeton College Sign Agreement To Meet Needs of Native American Students

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Presidents of NDSU and Sisseton Wahpeton College sign an agreement aimed at strengthening the ability of both institutions to meet the needs of Native American students.

The institutions are creating a “Social Science Career Pathway”.

It’s expected to provide a way for Native American students from SWC to earn a four-year degree in emergency management, criminal justice, sociology or political science at NDSU.

SWC students who receive their two-year Behavioral Science Associate of Science degree, meet criteria for the major and submit an application will be accepted without further review.