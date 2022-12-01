Walz Wins 2022 Students Voting Mock Election in Minnesota Schools

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Tim Walz wins again, only this time in a mock election.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon releasing the results of the 2022 Students Voting Mock Election.

More than 158,000 kids took part at 315 schools across the state.

They acted just like adult voters by receiving a ballot, going behind a privacy screen and casting their vote.

The results showed Democratic Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz defeating his Republican challenger Scott Jensen, 45-29%.

Walz beat Jensen 52-44% in the general election.

Schools taking part in northwest Minnesota included Thief River Falls, Bemidji, Park Rapids, Sebeka and Underwood.

The mock election is a partnership between the Secretary of State and YMCA’s Center for Youth Voice.