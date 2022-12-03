Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brightens downtown Fargo for holiday spirit

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In case you needed an official announcement, it’s here! The annual kick-off to the holidays underway.

Hundreds across the F-M and surrounding areas enjoyed the Holiday Lights Parade presented by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy.

It began in downtown Moorhead and went through Fargo’s downtown as it strolled through Broadway Square.

People had a chance to see local leaders like Mayor Tim Mahoney and the 2022 AA Champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with no shortage of creative parade float designs to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

All the organizations involved will be part of a Parade Float Competition for a chance to win incredible prizes to honor their title as best float of the year.