Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo

The new location is set to open spring 2023

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river.

Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo.

According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to stay in their current Center Avenue location through the end of the year.

They also write, “We are so glad to be joining the vibrant community of downtown Fargo, and are thrilled to transform this into the ultimate urban home & garden center!!!!”

The new location will open in the spring.