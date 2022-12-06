Shania Twain Is Bringing Her “Queen of Me” Tour to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Shania Twain is coming back to Fargo!

The country-pop superstar will take the stage at Fargodome in just under a year on Sunday, November 5.

The concert will be a part of her “Queen of Me” world tour which also includes a stop in Winnipeg on November 7.

The Grammy winner will donate $1 of every ticket sold to “Shania Kids Can Clubhouse” which provides kids with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at LiveNation.com.