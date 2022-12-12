How to keep porch pirates away from your packages

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Make sure you’re not a victim of porch pirates by making a plan on sending your packages somewhere other than your home.

Some companies can open your garage door or put your items in a lock box at your door. If that’s not an option, think about where your package is going to be delivered when you’re shopping.

Police say oftentimes thieves aren’t searching for your home specifically. They’re looking around the neighborhood for boxes and large items.

“If you know you’re not home during the day, do you have another resource such as a business that you work at that you can have them sent to or an other family member? Or you collaborate with your neighbors,” Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said.

You can also have the USPS hold your mail and you can pick it up at post office.