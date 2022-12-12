Man Arrested After Chase In Stolen Vehicle in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — An unnamed man is arrested by Wahpeton Police after a high-speed chase.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner.
The driver went several blocks before he stopped and fled on foot through a neighborhood.
He was taken into custody a block away and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
The man was arrested for burglary and two vehicle thefts that took place over the weekend.
He’s suspected in a number of other burglaries and thefts.
The man’s name is not being released until formal charges are filed.
He’s believed to be homeless.