Man Arrested After Chase In Stolen Vehicle in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — An unnamed man is arrested by Wahpeton Police after a high-speed chase.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner.

The driver went several blocks before he stopped and fled on foot through a neighborhood.

He was taken into custody a block away and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The man was arrested for burglary and two vehicle thefts that took place over the weekend.

He’s suspected in a number of other burglaries and thefts.

The man’s name is not being released until formal charges are filed.

He’s believed to be homeless.