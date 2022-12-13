Fargo, W.F. & G.F. Public Schools Cancel Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Dickinson

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday.

Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.

Grand Forks Public and Grand Forks Air Force Base Schools are canceled for Wednesday.

This cancellation includes Head Start and all after-school activities.

Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all West Fargo Public School learners.

Activities (inclusive of all programs, meetings, trainings, rentals, practices, and contests) have been cancelled.

I-94 is now closed from Moorhead to Dickinson.

No travel is advised through the majority of North Dakota.

Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Declares Emergency Due to Snowfall and Deteriorating Road Conditions for Wednesday, Dec. 14

City Offices, Libraries & Fargo Cass Public Health will be closed; MATBUS services to begin at 10:15 a.m., residential trash and recycling collections will occur as scheduled

Roads, interstates and runways are a mess.

There are no departures tonight out of Hector in Fargo and the flight to Minneapolis from Grand Forks has been cancelled.

Many other flights in the region to Dallas and Denver and elsewhere were also canceled or delayed.