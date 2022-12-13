Gov. Burgum Bans TikTok Use on State-Owned Devices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota’s Republican governor is following the lead of other Republican governors and banning the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.

Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order banning the social media app from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies, citing growing national security concerns.

The order specifically prohibits executive branch agencies and their employees from visiting the TikTok website or downloading the app on any government-issued equipment or while connected to the state network.

It also directs the state’s IT department to implement controls to enforce the ban and to assist partner entities that use the state network if they need help protecting and securing their equipment and employees.