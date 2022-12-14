Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo

924 5th Street South, Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”

The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes.

The city commission voted in September to order the house vacated and torn down by mid-November.

Curtis refused to leave and filed a notice of appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The Court determined his brief was insufficient and dismissed the appeal earlier this month.

Neighbors have complained about numerous drug deals, rubbish and some 550 police calls to the house since December 2018.

The city has hired a company to start demolition next month.