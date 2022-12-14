Four Candidates To Be Interviewed Friday for Fargo City Administrator

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Four people with experience managing a city are in the running for Fargo City Administrator.

The finalists include: Kenneth Haskin, the City Manager in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Becker County, MN Administrator Pat Oman; James Puffalt, the City Manager in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; and current Fargo Interim City Administrator Michael Redlinger, who once was City Manager in Moorhead.

In-Person Interviews will be held Friday morning in the Fargo City Commission Chambers.

The selection committee will recommend one candidate to the City Commission to replace Bruce Grubb who retired in June after three decades of city service.

The committee had a total of 31 applicants.