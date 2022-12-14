FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” Star, tWitch, Dead at 40

Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40.

tWitch died from suicide, a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.

tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He is survived by his wife and three young children.