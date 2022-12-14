FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” Star, tWitch, Dead at 40

TJ Nelson,
Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40.

tWitch died from suicide, a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.

tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He is survived by his wife and three young children.

