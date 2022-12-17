F-M community gathers for Wreaths Across America at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Wreaths Across America is an annual, nationally recognized wreath-laying ceremony honoring our fallen veterans.

The people of our community braved the harsh winter conditions and supported these heroes at Fargo National Cemetery.

It began with a ceremony honoring all seven branches of the U.S. Military and the fallen soldiers, those missing in action and Prisoners of War.

People of the F-M community then laid down more than 600 wreaths.

Officials from the North Dakota Air National Guard say it’s the 4th year hosting the traditional ceremony in Fargo.

“It’s a great honor to be able to come out to the cemetery and help to carry on their legacy. Saying their names, speaking it aloud, keeping them alive and living through our hearts and minds. With the holiday season, a lot of people miss their loved ones. This is a good reminder to help bring them in and be able to celebrate with them by placing these veteran’s wreaths. The symbol of our gratitude to this nation and to them for their sacrifices,” said Captain Samuel Luebbe, a Commander of the 119th wing at the North Dakota Air National Guard.

He says some of the best ways to honor veterans is to enjoy the freedoms that they sacrificed and volunteering by laying down wreaths on graves.

Officials say they postponed the ceremony in Bismarck to the morning of Christmas Eve due to the amount of snowfall.