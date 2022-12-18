9 Foot Tall Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony Monday Night At Fargo Public Library

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Jewish pride will be on full display with the lighting of a nine foot tall Hanukkah Menorah.

The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota will light the menorah on the lawn at Fargo Public Library on Monday.

It will be the 2nd night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

Local dignitaries will be in attendance, there will be children’s activities, a Hanukah game show and traditional refreshments.

Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will also be given out.

If you want to attend the lighting of the menorah, the event begins at 6 p.m. Monday.