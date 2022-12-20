Worker Taken To Hospital After Explosion & Fire at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An employee at LM Wind Power is taken to Altru after an explosion is reported.

The call came in just after three Tuesday afternoon.

Grand Forks Fire crews arrived to find the building had been evacuated and the fire protection system was operating.

When they entered, they found no active fire but one worker was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

LM Wind Power resumed operations after the building was deemed safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.