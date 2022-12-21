Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo Bringing Back Its Free Christmas Eve Dinner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Christmas Eve tradition is returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo will host nearly six hundred people on Saturday for its Christmas Eve dinner.

For nearly 30 years, Olivet has partnered with Nativity Catholic Church to prepare and serve hundreds of free meals for the holiday.

If you attend, you can expect a tasty turkey dinner with dessert and even a gift from the congregation.

The dinner takes place on Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church at 1330 University Drive South in Fargo.

They will also deliver 100 meals to Churches United for the Homeless.