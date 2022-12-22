North Dakota Hits New Population Record, But State Remains in 47th Place

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota is still ranked 47th in population in the U.S. but it has attained a new record population estimate: 779,261 people.

An increase of around 4,000 people from 2021.

The state is just ahead of Alaska and behind South Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum welcoming the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The all-time high population record was estimated as of July 1 this year.

North Dakota is among 32 states that saw their population estimates increase.

Sen. John Hoeven credits work to build the state’s pro-growth business climate that attracts investment and creates good-paying jobs for the boost in population.