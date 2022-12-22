Xcel Energy warns customers of rising costs as natural gas demand increases

If you're an Xcel Energy customer, expect another price increase as you heat your home.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As cold weather across much of the U.S. affects production and demand for natural gas, Xcel Energy is urging their customers to consider conserving for the next few days.

“We always want to be proactive and let our customers know when things like this happen, to be prepared. Whether that’s keeping your curtains open during the day to let sunlight coming in to heat your home on the cold days to ceiling fans to changing the filters on your furnace. Those are all things that, many times, people don’t really think about and so that’s the purpose of getting this message out to help people understand they can manage some of that within their own residence as well,” said Tony Grindberg.

Experts say during colder months, run ceiling fans clockwise so warm air near the ceiling is forced down.

They also say you should replace your furnace filter once a month as a clean filter improves airflow and can help you save as much as 15 percent.

Other ways to curb costs involve lowering your thermostat to 65 to 70 degrees in the home and down to 58 degrees whenever you step out.

Tony Grindberg is the Principal Manager of the company. He says while wholesale natural gas prices increased because of supply and demand, it will not be as high as it was a couple years ago when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas’ power grid.

“I think Texas has learned certainly from their system failing 2 years ago. What we’ve read and heard about it is they’ve put measures in place to eliminate or minimize that again. The country is going through significant cold freezes so there’s always a demand on the system. Fortunately, in our part of the country, we’re really well managed. We have enough electricity generation. We have enough natural gasses to supply our customers,” Grinberg said.

He says the company does not profit off rising costs because the wholesale price of gas is directly passed on to customers.