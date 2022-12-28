LIVE: ND’s new U.S. Attorney prepares to retry penalty phase of Rodriguez trial

Mac Schneider's in the top spot at Fargo's federal courthouse.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo-based attorney and longtime politician Mac Schneider was tapped about a year ago by President Joe Biden to serve at the U.S. Attorney for the state of North Dakota.

Now that he’s been confirmed, Schneider is taking the reins at Fargo’s federal courthouse with the help of a team of longtime federal prosecutors there.

He came in to the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about what he sees are the biggest issues facing our community, including fentanyl, human and sex trafficking, and missing and murdered indigenous people in our region.

He also confirmed his office is preparing to retry the penalty phase against convicted sex offender Alfonso Rodriguez Junior, whose death penalty conviction was thrown out by an appeals court judge earlier this year.