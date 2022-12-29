16th annual Rumble on the Red returns to Fargodome

The largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the nation is back as wrestling fans pour in from near and far.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 16th annual Rumble on the Red is underway at the Fargodome.

“We really enjoy it here. There’s so many people, so many teams that we see year after year…the kids that we see growing up through this process has been really fun,” says Leonard Bollinger, a Bismarck Century fan.

Around 1,500 high school wrestlers across North and South Dakota and Minnesota compete in the tournament.

Schools came from as far as central North Dakota to central Minnesota and everything in between for a chance at history.

“I just want to come and support my family. They’re in town from Bismarck. I grew up watching my cousin wrestle. He wrestled in college and we would go to the national tournaments when he was in and have just kind of always followed it so wanted to come and cheer them on,” says Dawn Davis, a Bismarck Century fan.

Fans are excited to see their loved one’s jostle for glory including this man who hopes his grandson, Kaden DeCoteau of the Bismarck Century Patriots can come out on top.

“It’s his last year. He’s a senior this year. It means a lot to him. He’s worked hard all through the years. Last year he became state champion and this year he is going to try to repeat,” Bollinger said.

Others were pleasantly surprised to see the tournament isn’t just about the boys.

“I think it’s great that they’ve got girls wrestling now. I mean, I didn’t even really know about it until my cousin was there coaching. I’m like, ‘They have girls’ wrestling?’ I think that’s great how that, you know, when I was growing up, that wasn’t an option for girls. I think that’s wonderful. Then, just to see all the different towns that are here from all over the place, especially with our crappy weather we’ve had, people still managed to make it up here and seem passionate about it,” said Davis.

The boys’ and girls’ high school tournaments end Friday while the Rumble Youth Tournaments begin Saturday.