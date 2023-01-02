West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren to Retire After 48 Years In Law Enforcement

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — After 48 years on the job, West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren is retiring on Friday.

Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975.

He worked under four police chiefs and was once a candidate for the job.

He spent 19 years on patrol and currently has 23 people under his command.

One of Warren’s primary concerns upon retirement is what he says is a mental health crisis and how police officers are affected by what they have to contend with on the job.